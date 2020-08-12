1/
Arnold Goldstein
Arnold Goldstein

Toms River - Arnold Goldstein, 91, of Toms River passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Arnold was an assistant principal for the New York City Public School System for many years before retiring. Born and raised in Bronx, NY, he resided in Queens, NY and Lakewood, NJ before moving to Toms River last year. Arnold is survived by his sister Judith Goldstein of New York and his longtime friend Mary Ann O'Brien of Manchester Twp. Interment will take place privately at Montefiore Cemetery, St. Albans, NY. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
