Arnold J. Gelfman



Ocean - Arnold J. Gelfman, 75 of Ocean, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 23 at Monmouth Medical Center.



Born in Northampton, MA, Arnie attained his undergraduate degree at University of Massachusetts, his master's degree from Western Michigan University and began his doctorate at American University. Arnie has resided in Ocean for 43 years where he served on the Planning & Zoning Board and was president of the Kepwell Park Homeowners Association. He was president of the Jewish Federation, Monmouth County in 1990-1992, a board member of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Monmouth County, a former board member of both Congregation Brothers of Israel and Temple Beth El, now Congregation Torat El and B'nai B'rith, Ocean. Arnie is a member of both Congregation Brothers of Israel and Congregation Torat El.



In 2016, after 43 years, Arnie retired as Executive Director of Planning, Assessment & Research at Brookdale Community College. There is was the co-founder of Brookdale Community College Career Clinic and Testing Center. Arnie was also President and Owner of Career Choice Institute of NJ, a consulting firm, working with insurance companies and attorneys throughout NJ as a vocational expert.



Arnie will be remembered as a kind and giving person who was honored with many community and professional awards. He enjoyed sports, especially the NY Yankees. Family was most important to Arnie.



Arnie was predeceased by his parents Harold and Lena (August) Gelfman and his niece, Victoria Gelfman. Surviving is his wife of 43 years, Margo, his son Austin Gelfman, Sherman Oaks, CA, his brother & sister-in-law Richard & Lenore Gelfman, Columbia, MD; his nieces Hillary Gelfman, Chicago, IL & Dr. Joanna Gelfman, Ellicott City, MD and Leela.



Funeral service Friday, July 26th 1:00 PM at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Burial to follow in Brothers of Israel Cemetery, West Long Branch. Donations may be made in memory of Arnie to Monmouth Medical Center Foundation, Department of Oncology, 300 Second Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740. Published in Asbury Park Press on July 25, 2019