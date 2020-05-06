Arnold Kokans
Toms River - Arnold Kokans, 76, of Toms River, NJ died on Saturday May 2, 2020 at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. Arnold was born in Riga, Latvia and came to the United States as a young boy. He graduated Toms River High School South and was a life-long resident of Toms River. Arnold owned his own residential construction company for over 50 years. He was a black belt in karate, loved taking walks on the beach, pizza, crumb cake and dove chocolate. He had a deep passion for meditation and reading spiritual books. His biggest love besides his wife was his puppy Edzel. His favorite saying and motto in life was "It's All Good"… He was married to his devoted wife, Leona for 33 years and they have been together over 40 years. Arnold is predeceased by his father Peter Kokans, his mother Lucija Kokans and his sister Velta Sharpe. He is survived by his loving wife Leona, his daughters Maria Schenker, and her estranged husband Dr Sam Schenker Toms River, Kimberly Backman and her husband Douglas Backman of St Petersburg, Fl , and his stepson Jason Gibson, of Piscataway, New Jersey. He also is survived by his 5 grandchildren: Alli, Zachary, Blake, Barrett, Emma and a niece Brigetta Sharpe. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the family will do a memorial service at a later date. His final resting place will be St Joseph's Mausoleum, Toms River, NJ. The arrangements are under the direction of the Carmona Bolen Funeral Home, 412 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753 (732) 349-1922




