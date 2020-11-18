1/1
Arnold L. Carpenter
1944 - 2020
Arnold L. Carpenter

Howell - Arnold L. Carpenter, 75, of Howell, NJ, passed away on November 17th after a long illness. Arnold was born in 1944 to Ellen and Lee Carpenter and grew up in Howell, NJ. He graduated Freehold Borough H.S. in 1963 and served with the 524th Army Engineering Corps during the Vietnam War. He married Theresa Hanaway in 1970.

All who met Arnold would describe him as a fair, talented, and kind man. Through hard work, he built a successful general contracting business, Carpenter Construction, whose motto was, "Build the Legend". He was a great leader who worked alongside his men.

Arnold was a lifelong learner who enjoyed new technology and all things mechanical. He served many years as president of the Jersey Coast Radio Control Club.

Arnold is predeceased by his parents and his brother Howard Carpenter. He is survived by his wife Theresa Carpenter of Howell; brother John Carpenter; children Amy Hornbeck and her husband Chad Hornbeck, Carrie Brady and her husband Patrick Brady, Tim Carpenter and his wife Amy Carpenter, Thomas Carpenter and his wife Christina Carpenter; grandchildren Hannah, Ava, Rowan, Patrick, Mary-Catherine, Connor, Jack, Rex, Charlotte, Theresa & John Thomas.

A special thanks needs to be given to Arnold's devoted caregivers; Ancy, Cathy, Lloyd & Tim.

Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 3:30 to 7:30 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 10:00 AM funeral service at the Funeral Home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Interment will follow in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery, 299 Freehold-Englishtown Road, Freehold. For the safety of the public and our staff, we are asking everyone to help us adhere to the CDC guidelines. Facemasks will be required. For information, directions, or to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
03:30 - 07:30 PM
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
NOV
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
NOV
21
Interment
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
