Arnold Leonard Halpern
Arnold Leonard Halpern, 99, a former engineer at Fort Monmouth, died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Salem Hospital in Salem, MA after a long illness.
Mr. Halpern was born and raised in Bronx, NY, and lived in Long Branch for 55 years. In 2004, he and his wife moved to Peabody, MA.
He served in WWII in the 304th Signal Operation Battalion in New Guinea, the Philippines, and Occupied Japan. Following that, he spent his career as an electronics engineer at Fort Monmouth. He was a graduate of Stuyvesant High School and had attended Brooklyn College.
He was predeceased by his wife of almost 68 years, Dorothy Kenigsberg Halpern.
He is survived by his three children, Gail Marcus of Cabin John, MD, Barton Halpern of Lititz, PA and Kenneth Halpern of Newton, MA; three grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Interment will be at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 6 to May 7, 2020.