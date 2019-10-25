Resources
Arnold M. Silberman Obituary
Arnold M. Silberman passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center South, Lakewood. He was 84.

Born in Philadelphia, he moved to New Jersey after College.

A graduate of Central High School and Temple University, he was a retired insurance broker.

He was predeceased by his brother Sheldon Silberman.

Surviving are his wife Joan Baron Silberman, his children Seth Silberman and his wife Marla and Robyn Stern and her husband Gregg and 5 grandchilden Alex and Erik Stern and Erin, Lindsey and Cole Silberman.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge. Please meet at the cemetery office at 12:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Monmouth Torah Links,70 Amboy Road, Morganville, NJ 07751
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
