Dr. Arthur A. Aria
Spring Lake - Dr. Arthur Anthony Aria passed away on 02/23/2020 a day after celebrating a 97th Birthday with Family and Friends. He was born on 02/14/1923 in Jersey City, NJ to Joseph and Catherine Funari Aria. He had eight siblings, all deceased.
Arthur was a Renaissance Man, Father, Grandfather, Godfather, Uncle, Brother and Husband. Arthur was an accomplished surgeon, enjoyed opera, a car buff, plane pilot, boat captain, professor at the University of Medicine and Dentistry and Army Captain in the Korean War. He attended grammar and high school in Jersey City, NJ, graduated from St. Peter's College and University of Baltimore Medical and Dental Schools. He then completed his medical training at Flower Fifth Avenue. He was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and achieved the rank of Captain. While in the Army he received additional training at the Walter Reed Hospital for traumatic face and head injuries. Upon discharge he returned to Jersey City and completed an Anesthesia Residency at Jersey City Medical Center where he eventually was president of the Medical Staff for two terms. He was in practice in Jersey City from 1955 until his retirement. His wife Christine was his business partner.
He was a member of The American Legion, US Coast Gard Auxiliary, and multiple Professional Organizations. In 1995 Arthur and his wife Christine moved to Spring Lake. There he joined the Preservation Alliance of Spring Lake, Caring Neighbors of Spring Lake and the Spring Lake Representative to the Monmouth County Grant Committee. During his tenor on the Grant Committee he was successful in obtaining a Grant to repair the Gates at the North.
Arthur was predeceased by his first wife Ann. He met his present wife, Dr. Christine Brahney Aria and they were married for 35 years. Arthur has three daughters, Kathryn Aria married to Neville Carl Raincourt of Cliffside Park, NJ, Debbie Aria Kosak married to Mark Kosak of Morristown, NJ, Angela Aria Valerio married to Dr. Michael Valerio of Warren, NJ. He also has five grandchildren, Laura Valerio, Michael Valerio, Christopher Valerio married to Krysta Diaz, Mari Kosak and Lisa Kosak. He has two Goddaughters Alexandra McGuire married to Mickey Maguire and Julianna Frankovich married to Christopher Rizio, and Martin Mannion his sonny boy.
Arthur thoroughly enjoyed living in Spring Lake, he and his wife had breakfast most days at the Café on Third. He was a wonderful man who enjoyed life, family, friends and his cats Minx MaGee of Asbury and Chloe miss him, God Speed Arthur Aria. You are loved and missed, We will see you in heaven!
Special thanks to Dr. Renato Apolito and Ripple Hansalia of Shore Heart Group, Dr. Ariel Myers of Ocean Renal Associates and Dr. Haim D. Nesser of Propel Rehabilitation & Wellness. Your dedication and concern for Arthur made his life better.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 29, 2020, 9AM until 10AM at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, 10:30 AM at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake. Committal will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Spring Lake Community House, 308 Madison Ave., Spring Lake, NJ 07762 and/or The Catsbury Park Café 708 Cookman Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2020