Arthur A. Licata
Manasquan - Arthur A. Licata, 99 of Manasquan has passed away. It is with sadness for his passing and joy that he was our father that the children of Arthur A. Licata announce his death at the age of 99 at his home in Manasquan, NJ on August 15, 2020. He was born May 24, 1921 in Brooklyn, New York, where he was raised in a loving family. At age 21 he married his sweetheart Ann; they were married for 72 years before Ann's untimely death in 2015. Theirs was a love story, filled with adventure as they traveled the world. In his later years, he was one of the original "settlers" of Four Seasons at Wall where he and Ann enjoyed every minute with wonderful friends.
Arthur served his country in WWII, in part with Patton's Army during the Battle of the Bulge; he was very proud to have been part of that historic accomplishment. Arthur was a businessman, an early imaginative sales representative in the furniture industry, He rethought the approach to marketing to great effect. He eventually had his own company, Ardlee Metro, where he expanded his success. He received numerous accolades from the Home Furniture Association, including the Man of the Years Award. Throughout his career, he mentored others, sharing his code of hard work, honesty, and responsibility. In his personal life, his abiding principle was "La Famiglia e Tutto" - Family is Everything. He was one of the pillars of his large extended Italian family, sharing his love, wit, and wisdom with many nieces and nephews.
Arthur was pre-deceased by his wife Ann in 2015, and by his parents Frank and Louise Licata. He is survived by his five children and spouses: Arthur F. Licata, Bill (and Carolyn) Licata, Carolyn and Kevin Simpson, Don and Betsy Licata, and Paul and Mary Joyce Licata; his six grandchildren and spouses: David and Meghan Licata, Matthew Licata, Diane and Kevin Wright, Jake and Julie Simpson, John Simpson, and Laura Ann Licata; and four great-grandchildren: Olivia Licata, Ruby and Leo Wright, and Annabel Rose Simpson. He is also survived by his two beloved sisters and one brother, and dozens of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Arrangements were under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. All services were private and the interment was at St. Anne Cemetery, Wall Township, NJ. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Arthur to FulFill Food Bank of Ocean and Monmouth Counties by going online to www.fulfillnj.org
.