Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals
412 Main St.
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals
412 Main St.
Toms River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Bouder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Bouder Jr.


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Bouder Jr. Obituary
Arthur Bouder Jr.

Toms River - Arthur Bouder Jr., age 86, of Toms River, passed away July 8, 2019 at home in Toms River.

Arthur was born in Staten Island, New York, on September 16, 1932 to Arthur Bouder Sr. & Harriet Edna Schofield.

Originally from Staten Island, Art was a LTJG (0-2) in the Coast Guard and served from circa 1950 until he retired in 1971. He was an Engineer for NY Bell Telephone Company. He married Judith Lois Bach in 1953 and had 3 children together. After moving to Toms River in 1976, he worked as an Engineer for Verizon until he retired in 1991.

After Judith's passing in 1984, Art married again in 1986, to Karen Mildred Linke.

Art was a member of the Shriners, American Legion, Sunrise Masonic Lodge #288, and Past Master of Harmony Masonic Lodge #18. He was a long-time member of the Presbyterian Church of Toms River.

Art was a loving Dad and Grandpa and a great man full of knowledge and logic. Art had a great love for traveling the country and visiting as many Lighthouses as possible! He also loved feeding the neighborhood creatures (animals).

Art was survived by, daughter Jill Pascuale & Sal, Arthur Bouder III (predeceased) & Shaun, Scott Edward Bouder (predeceased), Step daughters, Sherri LaTorre & Arthur (predeceased), Susan Murphy & Lee and his brother, Karl Robert Bouder. Grandchildren; Wynter, Lorenzo, Izabella, Shelby, Hayley, Keenan (predeceased), Keith, Carly and great grandchildren: Gracie, Vanessa, & Madison.

Also, Monette Cruz, who has become part of the family after many years of love and care-taking of both Art and Karen, and Frank Buetti, a long- time friend, caring neighbor, and Art's all-around go to guy! Our family wants to thank Frank for everything he has done! His cats: Cola, Sundara, & R.T. will miss him very much.

The Church and Masonic Lodge will both memorialize Art.

Visitation will be Fri. from 7-9pm at Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River. A funeral service will be held Sat. at 10am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Children's Shiners Hospital, or ASPCA.

Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now