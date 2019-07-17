|
|
Arthur Bouder Jr.
Toms River - Arthur Bouder Jr., age 86, of Toms River, passed away July 8, 2019 at home in Toms River.
Arthur was born in Staten Island, New York, on September 16, 1932 to Arthur Bouder Sr. & Harriet Edna Schofield.
Originally from Staten Island, Art was a LTJG (0-2) in the Coast Guard and served from circa 1950 until he retired in 1971. He was an Engineer for NY Bell Telephone Company. He married Judith Lois Bach in 1953 and had 3 children together. After moving to Toms River in 1976, he worked as an Engineer for Verizon until he retired in 1991.
After Judith's passing in 1984, Art married again in 1986, to Karen Mildred Linke.
Art was a member of the Shriners, American Legion, Sunrise Masonic Lodge #288, and Past Master of Harmony Masonic Lodge #18. He was a long-time member of the Presbyterian Church of Toms River.
Art was a loving Dad and Grandpa and a great man full of knowledge and logic. Art had a great love for traveling the country and visiting as many Lighthouses as possible! He also loved feeding the neighborhood creatures (animals).
Art was survived by, daughter Jill Pascuale & Sal, Arthur Bouder III (predeceased) & Shaun, Scott Edward Bouder (predeceased), Step daughters, Sherri LaTorre & Arthur (predeceased), Susan Murphy & Lee and his brother, Karl Robert Bouder. Grandchildren; Wynter, Lorenzo, Izabella, Shelby, Hayley, Keenan (predeceased), Keith, Carly and great grandchildren: Gracie, Vanessa, & Madison.
Also, Monette Cruz, who has become part of the family after many years of love and care-taking of both Art and Karen, and Frank Buetti, a long- time friend, caring neighbor, and Art's all-around go to guy! Our family wants to thank Frank for everything he has done! His cats: Cola, Sundara, & R.T. will miss him very much.
The Church and Masonic Lodge will both memorialize Art.
Visitation will be Fri. from 7-9pm at Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River. A funeral service will be held Sat. at 10am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Children's Shiners Hospital, or ASPCA.
Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 17, 2019