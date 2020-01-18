|
Arthur E. Martone
Spring Lake Heights - Colonel Arthur E. Martone, 96, passed on January 18, 2020, at Jersey Shore Medical Center surrounded by his family. Born in Harrison NJ to Dominic and Josephine Martone, Arthur grew up in Harrison and graduated from Harrison High School in 1941. After returning home from WWll, he married Mary Grace Sandford. He relocated his family to Spring Lake Heights in 1953.
In 1941, he applied to join the Army Air Force as an aviation cadet and in 1942 was sworn in as a Second Lieutenant. Upon completing his P40 combat fighter pilot training, Colonel Martone was sent to the European Theatre of Operations, where he served as a combat fighter pilot and flight leader with the 316th Fighter Squadron of the 324th Fighter Group, based near Cercola, Italy. Colonel Martone flew 166 combat missions in the P-40 aircraft from Cercola and later Pignataro Maggiore, LeBanca Airfield Montalto Di Castro supporting the Allied advancement to liberate Italy. On D-Day, he was shot down 65 miles behind German lines and was hidden by local civilians for six days before being recovered by US advancing troops. He returned to the states where he was P40 instructor for the remainder of the war.
Colonel Martone served his country in military service continuously on active duty, in the Air Force Reserve, and the Air National Guard for over 38 years - from his enlistment in the Army's aviation cadet program in March 1942 until his retirement from the New Jersey Air National Guard in August 1980. During that long period of service Colonel Martone flew P-40, P-51, P-47, F-80, F-84, F-86, and F- 105 fighter aircraft. Among his many honors, he was awarded two Purple Hearts, Legion of Merit,
Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Metal. He was inducted into the NJ Aviation Hall of Fame in 2018.
After his military flying, Colonel Martone continued in general aviation as member of the Monmouth Area Flying Club at the Lakewood NJ Airport. He soon became a member of the club's board of trustees and then served as club president for ten years. His last flight was on August 28, 2016, at the age of 93 years!
In the 1960's, he was active in the St. Catharine's parish Boy Scout Troop 21, serving as troop chairman. He was a founding member of his parish's Knights of Columbus council. He coached Spring Lake Little League baseball.
Arthur was predeceased by his beloved bride Mary Grace, in 2015, his brother Chester, sisters Evelyn and Marlene. Surviving are brother Richard, his children, daughter Evelyn Condello and husband Paul, son Joseph and wife Kathryn, four grandchildren David, Gregory, Christine and Michael, and three great grandchildren Landon, Makayla and Madison.
Visiting will be Tuesday, from 9AM until the funeral service at 11AM at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd. Wall. Committal will be private. For more information or to send please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020