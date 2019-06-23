Services
Lakewood - Arthur E. Weisleder, Jr., 96 of Lakewood, passed away Tuesday June 11, 2019. Born in Newark, he grew up in Irvington, raised his family in Westfield and launched his career in the automotive business when he opened St. George Motors in Linden. Mr. Weisleder moved his family to Point Pleasant in the early 1960's. And in 1971 opened Weisleder Lincoln Mercury Mazda in Brick and Ford in Point Pleasant. His success in business can be directly attributed to his work ethic, ability to think on his feet, and his genuine kindness and love for people. His attention to detail was legendary. He retired to enjoy golf in Florida in 2000 and moved back to his home state in 2012. Mr. Weisleder proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1942-1946. He was a B-24 Liberator Bomber Pilot with the 13th Air Force S.W. Pacific Theatre from 1944-1946. Mr. Weisleder is survived by his wife of 42 years, Angela, his three sons with his first wife Dorothea; Brooke, Taylor & Wayde, his sister Shirley, 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren & 2 great-great grandchildren. Mr. Weisleder is also survived by Angela's children Doreen Staffieri, Lorraine Turner & Steven Dell'Olio and their families. There will not be a public service but a private family gathering. Friends are welcome to make donations in Mr. Weisleder's name to the Jersey Shore Animal Center in Brick or the VA of Brick. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 23, 2019
