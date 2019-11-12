|
|
Arthur F. Eschelbach
Bayville - Arthur Francis Eschelbach, 76, died peacefully November 10, 2019 at Crystal Lake in Bayville. Born September 11, 1943, Art graduated from St. James Grammar School '58 and Red Bank Catholic High School '62. He attended Newark College of Engineering. As a youth he was involved with The Boy Scouts, was an amateur Ham Radio Operator along with his Dad and enjoyed playing pool.
Preceded in death by his loving parents Joseph and Ruth McCormick Eschelbach, his infant brother Michael, and his sister Rosemary Gleitz of Cape Coral, FL, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He is survived by his sisters Joann Plumaker (Jim) of Red Bank and Barbara Reutter (Bob) of Toms River, his brothers Paul Joseph (Michael) of West Long Branch and Dr. Matthew Eschelbach (Jeanine) of Bend, OR. As a family, we are comforted that he is reunited with our parents and siblings free of disability, fear and cradled in the arms of God.
Funeral services are private. We will gather in Celebration of Arthur's final journey. Join us in prayer and acts of kindness as we remember our brother with love.
