Arthur F. Gannon
Arthur F. Gannon

Toms River - Arthur Francis Gannon, 88, of Toms River died peacefully at home after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. A graduate of Immaculate Conception High School, Montclair. He was a Korean War USA Navy Veteran, Parachute Rigger Petty Officer 3rd Class and a Test Parachutist with over 100 jumps. Arthur was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow and Past President of Fairfield Rotary Club and a member of the Parsippany American Legion Post 249. He enjoyed fishing and golfing and was renowned for his exquisitely made Manhattans (stirred, not shaken) and his famous Brandy Alexanders. He retired as a supervisor Assistant District Manager for New Jersey Bell with 37 years of service. Arthur is survived by his loving wife, Anne and their children, Michael and wife Judy, Art, Jr. and wife Chele, and daughter Jeanne Gannon Minor; his grandchildren, Kenny, Bryan, Mary Beth, Michael, Jr., Matthew, Christopher and Ceara. He is also survived by his brother Martin Gannon. He was predeceased by his mother Gertrude Constance Farrell and father Martin Francis Gannon. Funeral Mass 9:15 AM @ St. Luke RC Church, Toms River, NJ. Burial will follow @ St. Anne Cemetery, Wall, NJ. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Monmouth and Ocean County Food Bank @ fulfillnj.org in memory of Arthur. Due to the Coronavirus a celebration of Arthur's Life will be held at a later date. www.silvertonmemorial.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
