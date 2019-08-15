Services
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 276-1740
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Fillbrunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Fillbrunn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Fillbrunn Obituary
Arthur Fillbrunn

Berkeley - Arthur "Art" Fillbrunn, 85, of Holiday City Berkeley died on August 13, 2019. A native Staten Islander, he moved to Lake Worth FL in 1977 and then to Holiday City in 1999. Arthur proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict on the USS Beale. He was an independent owner-operator trucker for 45 years retiring in 1999. He was a member of the Mason's, VFW and Elks in Lacey. He enjoyed racing stock cars including winning the track championship at Wall Stadium. He frequently visited New Egypt Speedway for Saturday Night Races with his friends. He was an avid boater and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Rose Bartolo Fillbrunn; a daughter Tammy Fillbrunn and her husband Bob Vanderwerken of Smyrna, DE; and a son Michael and his wife Sarah of Carmel, IN.

Services were private under the direction of Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services,1329 Route 37 W, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now