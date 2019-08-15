|
Arthur Fillbrunn
Berkeley - Arthur "Art" Fillbrunn, 85, of Holiday City Berkeley died on August 13, 2019. A native Staten Islander, he moved to Lake Worth FL in 1977 and then to Holiday City in 1999. Arthur proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict on the USS Beale. He was an independent owner-operator trucker for 45 years retiring in 1999. He was a member of the Mason's, VFW and Elks in Lacey. He enjoyed racing stock cars including winning the track championship at Wall Stadium. He frequently visited New Egypt Speedway for Saturday Night Races with his friends. He was an avid boater and fisherman.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Rose Bartolo Fillbrunn; a daughter Tammy Fillbrunn and her husband Bob Vanderwerken of Smyrna, DE; and a son Michael and his wife Sarah of Carmel, IN.
Services were private under the direction of Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services,1329 Route 37 W, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 15, 2019