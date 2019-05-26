|
Arthur Francis Parent
Middletown - Arthur Francis Parent of Middletown, New Jersey, passed away on May 6, 2019. He was born in Pennsylvania in 1938 and resided in the Rumson area with his wife Leslie and two children for over 40 years. After graduating from Ithaca College in 1961, Art served full time in the army while attending law school. He received his law degree from Seton Hall University Law School in 1966. He practiced law after graduating and fulfilling his military commitment, but found his passion in finance. During his career on Wall Street he worked for Morgan Guarantee Trust Co., Goodbody, Dominick & Dominick, and as Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions at U.S. Filter. After U.S. Filter, Art became the Chairman of the Board of Allsteel. In 1998, he founded Cornerstone Management Solutions with several other investors and served as the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. He was the past Chairman of NJT Holdings, Inc and its subsidiary New Jersey Title Insurance Company.
He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather to his wife, children and grandchildren.
Art enjoyed playing golf with his cherished friends, was an avid reader of history, and loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events.
He is survived by his wife Leslie Hornsby Parent and his two children: Alison Maloney and her husband Thomas Maloney, Rumson, NJ, and his son Arthur F. Parent; grandchildren Wade and Tess Maloney; brother James Parent and his wife Grace; nephews Peter, Michael and Todd Parent and nieces Samantha Walravens and Stephanie Nesmith. Art was predeceased by his father and mother, Arthur and Irene Parent and sisters Nancy Murphy & Renee Parent.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 31st at 10 am at Holy Cross Church, 30 Ward Ave, Rumson, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Cross Church. The Thompson Memorial Home in Red Bank has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 26, 2019