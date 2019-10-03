Services
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
882 Broadway
West Long Branch, NJ 07764
(732) 229-8855
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
882 Broadway
West Long Branch, NJ 07764
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
882 Broadway
West Long Branch, NJ 07764
Arthur G. Sloat

Arthur G. Sloat Obituary
Arthur G. Sloat

West Long Branch - Arthur G. Sloat, 91, of West Long Branch, NJ entered into eternal life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born in Jamaica, Queens, New York City and resided in Long Branch before moving to West Long Branch.

Mr. Sloat worked as a splicer for New Jersey Bell Telephone Co. for 47 years and retired in 1992. He was also a member of the Masonic F & AM Ocean Lodge #112 in Wall Township.

Mr. Sloat was pre-deceased by his parents, Harold and Marion Sloat, his brother, Harold and sister, Jacqueline Thorn. He is survived by his wife, Joan Smith Sloat; a son, Wayne and wife Carol Sloat of Neptune; daughters, Carole and husband Tom Butler of Neptune, Donna and husband Charles Arnold of Andover, CT, Kimberly and husband Tim Bagwell of Brick and Suzie and husband Chris Carter of West Long Branch along with 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 10 am from the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 pm. Entombment will take place in Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport, NJ. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 3, 2019
