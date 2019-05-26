|
Arthur Gullo
Manchester Twp. - Arthur Gullo, 93, of Manchester Twp. passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Arthur was a production manager for Caleb Hailey Co. for 32 years and worked as a head salesman for two distributors in Fulton Fish Market, New York City before retiring. Born in Fall River, MA, he relocated to Brooklyn, NY as a child where he married and raised his family. Upon retirement, he resided in Jackson, NJ before moving to Manchester Twp. in 2002. Arthur proudly served in the United States Army Air Forces as Private First Class during World War II. He was a fisherman, Yankee enthusiast, and a dedicated family man. Arthur is predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Catherine Eleanor, and son Mark Joseph. He is survived by his daughter Cathryn Rush and husband Victor of Lanoka Harbor and 5 grandchildren: Paul Lavella and husband Jarrett; Christopher Gullo, wife Joiada and great-grandchildren Jack, Shane & Eric; Thomas Gullo, wife Jacqueline and newborn great-grandson Theodore; Patrick Gullo & Dennis Gullo. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, May 28th at 1:00PM at Crestwood Manor: 50 Lacey Road, Whiting, NJ 08759. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Arthur's name to the : https://www.cancer.org. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
