Arthur Harold Spengler Jr.
Arthur Harold Spengler, Jr.

Salisbury - Arthur Harold Spengler, Jr., 71, Salisbury, MD, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born on September 22, 1948, in Neptune, NJ, he was the only child of the late Arthur H. Spengler, Sr. Art was raised in Bradley Beach, NJ, and worked as a life guard in Sandy Hook and Bradley Beach. He graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1966.

To view his full obituary and to share stories or memories with the family, please visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com. Art's memorial service can be viewed on the website on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 4-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Art's cousin and best friend, Jack Wright, a fallen police officer. Checks should be made to: Bradley Beach Lifeguards addressed to Jack Wright Ocean Mile Swim c/o Dick Johnson 306 Evergreen Ave, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 23 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
