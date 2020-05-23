Arthur Harold Spengler, Jr.
Salisbury - Arthur Harold Spengler, Jr., 71, Salisbury, MD, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born on September 22, 1948, in Neptune, NJ, he was the only child of the late Arthur H. Spengler, Sr. Art was raised in Bradley Beach, NJ, and worked as a life guard in Sandy Hook and Bradley Beach. He graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1966.
To view his full obituary and to share stories or memories with the family, please visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com. Art's memorial service can be viewed on the website on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, from 4-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Art's cousin and best friend, Jack Wright, a fallen police officer. Checks should be made to: Bradley Beach Lifeguards addressed to Jack Wright Ocean Mile Swim c/o Dick Johnson 306 Evergreen Ave, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 23 to May 25, 2020.