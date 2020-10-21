Arthur Herbert Vetter



Freehold - Freehold lost a beloved member of our community on April 23, when Arthur Herbert Vetter, 83, passed away after battling COVID. Art, better known as "Pop-Pop" by his many grandchildren, was born and raised in Elizabeth. He joined the Navy in 1956. After discharge, he learned refrigeration repair. Working as a technician, he opened a business in the Freehold area in the 1970's. Later, he worked at Marlboro State Hospital and retired from Woodbridge Developmental Center. As he was quite the handyman, he could always be found fixing things around the house or tending to the yard. He was preceded in death by his stepsons David and Daniel Berrios. He leaves behind to mourn his wife of 43 years, Miriam; his grandchildren Alyssa, David, Douglas, Jessica, and Jordan; his great-grandson Cameron; his daughters-in-law, Kim, Vinny, Heather, and Linda; and a host of loved ones. Interment service will be at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran's Cemetery in Arneytown at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.









