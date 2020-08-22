Arthur J. Anderson
Forked River - Arthur "Dusty" J. Anderson, 74 of Forked River, NJ and Stuart, FL, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce, FL. Born in Jersey City, NJ, the son of the late Arthur and Elizabeth (nee Werre) Anderson Arter, and doting step-father Harold Arter. Dusty, as he was affectionately known spent winters in FL with his wife. A Plumber by trade, he was a member of the Plumber's Union, Local 68 in Houston, TX., and the Masonic Lodge #1155 in Pasadena, TX. Dusty also served his country as a member of the United States Navy, serving aboard the USS Lexington. He enjoyed boating and fishing but never caught a Snook. Grandson Shane DeLeo landed the first and only Snook in the boat, and loved Grandson Zach Ward's "BOOM BOOM" music. Dusty also enjoyed playing Words with Friends, Crazy Marbles at Riverland in Stuart, story and joke telling for hours. He also loved to do computer research. Survivors include his beloved wife of 35 years, Sharon A. Anderson, Forked River and Stuart; three sons, John Anderson (Katherine), Flower Mound, TX, Bradley W. Anderson (Jhakees Napolitano), Houston, TX and John M DeLeo (Elise), Collins, NY; two daughters, Dawn M. Smith,(Nelson Hartranft), Lanoka Harbor, NJ, and Carrie A. Ward, Forked River; 12 grandkids; 4 great-grandkids; and friends, Kerry Field (Sandra), Pasadena, TX, and James Smith, Bayville, NJ. No Services at this time. Online Guestbook available at www.treasurecoastseawinds.com
