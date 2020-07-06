1/1
Arthur J. Petersen Jr.
Arthur J. Petersen, Jr.

Freehold - Arthur J. Petersen, Jr. of Freehold, died on Thursday, July 2.

He was born and raised in Long Branch in 1943 to the late Margaret and Arthur Petersen, Sr.

Arthur attended Monmouth Beach School and graduated from Long Branch High School in 1961. He then went on to receive his bachelor's degree in Engineering from Monmouth College.

After graduation he proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Public Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G) after 34 years of employment as an Electrical Engineer.

Arthur enjoyed Cartography, collecting historical items and stamps, bowling, pool and traveling all over the world. He also loved animals, American history, everything nautical, but most of all, he loved and appreciated his family.

He is predeceased by his sister, Arlene Petersen.

Surviving is his wife, Hildegarde, and his daughter, Karen and her husband, Michael Wills of Freehold, and many loving family members abroad in Norway.

A memorial service and burial will be held Friday, July 10th at 1:30pm at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Arthur to Monmouth County SPCA www.monmouthcountyspca.org. For messages of condolence, please visit Arthur's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
