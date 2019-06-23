Arthur Kristiansen



Tinton Falls - Beloved father and grandfather, Arthur Kristiansen, 88, of Tinton Falls, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 20th at Monmouth Medical Center.



Art was born and raised in Fair Haven and lived all of his life in Monmouth County; living in Colts Neck and Shrewsbury before moving to Seabrook Village in 2013. After a lifelong career in sales, Art retired from Engineering & Refrigeration, Jersey City, as Sales Manager.



His love of travel took him to many countries, but his love for his beloved wife Kate was an inspiration to all who knew them. She was the center of his universe. When she passed in 2009, life was never the same for him. They enjoyed 52 years together, raising four children and enjoying many happy times with their nine grandchildren. Art was always ready to plan his next trip, whether to Barbados, driving cross country, going to see Notre Dame football games with dear friends, or a visit to Virginia to see some of his grandkids, Art's bags were packed! He was a loving father who was very proud of the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren.



His wife, Catherine "Kate" Mazza Kristiansen, predeceased Art. Surviving are his children: Nancy & Don Bartis, Tinton Falls, Brian & Rosemary Kristiansen, Mendham, Kerry & Sean O'Brien, Colts Neck and Linda & Tom DiLenge, Great Falls, VA and his nine grandchildren Colby, Andrew, Brendan, Peter, Griffin, Maeve, Madison, Maguire and Donovan.



At the family's request, all services are private. His family would like to thank his faithful friends Ed Clancy, Tom Bonello, Anna Hayes and Joanne Schenk whose calls and visits were appreciated. His family would also like to thank the nursing staff at the Community wing at Monmouth Medical Center for their warmth, kindness and guidance at a time when it was needed most.