|
|
Arthur M. Kass
Wall Township - Arthur M. Kass, 68, entered the Kingdom of Our Lord and Savior on November 17, 2019 after surviving a devastating stroke in 2014 and recently struggling with heart and lung disease. He was born on June 16, 1951 in Johnstown, PA. His family moved to Wall, New Jersey in 1954 where he attended Wall Central School and Wall High School, graduating in 1969. After 1 year at Brookdale Community College, he decided to start his own janitorial business. Later, he was employed by the Freehold Regional School District at Howell High School as a custodian. He continued in this line of work for 10 years at Southside Community College in Keysville, VA. Upon retirement, he returned permanently to Wall, NJ where he resided with his sister. Throughout his life, Arthur was passionate about baseball, his drums, classic cars, motorcycles, horses, fishing, hunting, camping, western movies and music. His juke box was filled with country songs, Motown, and Elvis Presley. Arthur was a devoted son, husband, father and brother, who made every major holiday and birthday very special for his family often sacrificing his own needs. He would often joke about running to the bank to deposit "the nickel" in the pocket of his flannel shirt. Arthur is predeceased by his parents, Arthur John and Bernece Eleanor Kass. He is survived by his former wife Denise L. Kass and their children: Ronald Causby, Arthur I. Kass, Denise A. Kass Alouidor and her husband, Pascal, twin sons, Jason D. Kass and Jonathan A. Kass, his granddaughters, Arelia and Alea Alouidor, and the Causby grandchildren, his sister, Cynthia F. Kass, and nephew Steven R. Kass and wife Megan, as well as his beloved dog, Cindy-Mae. Arrangements by Johnson-McGinley Funeral Home, Wall, NJ. A viewing is scheduled for Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. The funeral service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the West Belmar United Methodist Church, 1000 - 17th Ave. Burial will be on Saturday in Armagh, PA. As Elvis Presley once sang, "…at the end of the storm, there's a golden sky and the sweet silver sound of the lark." We miss you and love you, Art. Rest peacefully in Jesus' arms.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019