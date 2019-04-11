|
|
Arthur N. Sculthorpe
Wall Township - Arthur N. Sculthorpe, 82 of Wall Township passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.
Born and raised in Lakewood, he had resided in Wall Township since 1962. He had served in the US Navy from 1955-1958. Arthur was a lifelong member of All Saint's Episcopal Church, Lakewood.
Arthur had been employed as a Boilermaker at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, Freehold for 23 years. He was a member of the NRA, National Rifle Association.
He was predeceased by his wife Maria (nee Van Schoick) Sculthorpe in 1994, and his parents Alfred E. and Dorothy (nee Buswell) Sculthorpe Sr.
Surviving are his children; Marcus Sculthorpe Sr. of Portage, PA., Diane Hurley and husband Billy of Shelocta, PA, and Amy Wolfe and husband Jerry of Wall Township with whom he lived, his brother Alfred E. Sculthorpe Jr. of Holden, MA, 11 grand-children and 3 great grandchildren.
In keeping with Arthur's wishes, a private cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Spring Lake Fire Co. # 1, 1007 5th Ave, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp. is handling the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 11, 2019