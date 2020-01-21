|
|
Arthur P. Hunnemann
Jackson - Arthur P. Hunnemann, 79, of Jackson, NJ, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born and raised in Elizabeth and lived in Middletown for many years. For the last 12 years Arthur lived in Delaware before moving to Jackson in 2019. He proudly served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Arthur was a computer programmer for many years and worked for several companies in New Jersey. He was a Single-Engine Aircraft enthusiast, and he enjoyed cooking.
He was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Alice Hunnemann, his sister Carol Pelton and brother-in-law Kenneth Pelton. Surviving are his son Derek Humphrey; nephews Lee Pelton and wife Carolyn, David Pelton and wife Cindy, Kevin Pelton and wife Arline and Steven Pelton and wife Becky; and many caring grandnieces and grandnephews.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River. Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020