Arthur Peterse
Toms River - Arthur Peterse, age 65 of Toms River, passed away on Tuesday November 10th, 2020.
Born the morning of April 27th, 1955 to Gerard and Janet of Toms River, Art was the fourth of six children and second of three boys. He graduated from Toms River High School in 1973 and began working at Builders Emporium and then Nichols Department Store. This is where he first met Leslie Clarke. Leslie's mother encouraged her to "give the boy a chance" and Leslie and Art went on their first date in 1978. This was the beginning of a relationship that would last more than 40 years, leading to their marriage in November of 1979 and the birth of their son, Matthew, in 1989.
For the majority of his life Art was a professional photographer. With thousands of weddings under his belt he often recounted that he was lucky to share with his clients the best day of their life. Working weekends allowed Art to help raise Matthew during the week, regularly participating in school field trips and after school activities. Art was an avid hobbyist with pastimes ranging from motorcycle touring, international travel, colonial history, aviation and aeronautics, bird watching and much more. He was always happy to share a new fact that he had just learned or discuss the plans for his next getaway.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 41 years Leslie, his son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Sara, and his siblings Judith, William, Anne, and Joan. He was predeceased by his youngest brother Gerard Jr earlier this year. Art was a gentle soul who enjoyed leading a simple life filled with many interests and few regrets. He will be missed dearly and remembered fondly. A memorial will be held for Art's 66th birthday in April of 2021. Donations in Art's name can be made to the National Parks Foundation (nationalparks.org
) or the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey (conservewildlifenj.org
). Laurelton Memorial Funeral Home, Brick is in charge of arrangements.