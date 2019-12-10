Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Arthur Reitz
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
Prayer Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
Arthur R. Reitz


1939 - 2019
Arthur R. Reitz Obituary
Arthur R. Reitz

Brick - Arthur R. Reitz "Art", age 80 of Brick passed away on December 6, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Newark and moved to Brick when he was 13 years old. Arthur worked as a painter for The Ocean County Utilities Authority and retired in 2012. He was a Master Mason, a member of the Durand Lodge No. 179 since 1967. He is predeceased by his parents William and Hazel (Murrin) Reitz. Art is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Deborah "Debbie" (Pardee) Reitz, his three children, Scott Reitz, Sandra Weintraub and her husband Ted, Erica Reitz and her fiancé Todd Searles, brother, William P. Reitz II and his wife Sugar (Mary), sister, Dorothy "Dot" Bartolino, and his three beloved grandchildren, Jill Weintraub, Robin Weintraub and Wyatt Searles. Art's interests included a passion for history, geography, music and politics. He was deeply patriotic. He was known for his quick wit and clever sense of humor. Art loved his family and felt his children were his greatest accomplishment. His dedication and strong work ethic to provide for his family was his priority. The family will receive relatives and friends for a Memorial Gathering on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 11am to 3pm with a religious service to begin at 2:30pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick, NJ 08723. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arthur's memory to RNC, 310 First St. Washington, D.C. 20003. Made out to Trump Re-election 2020, in the memo write in honor of Arthur Reitz also a note saying same. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
