Arthur Holmes Sorensen died on August 26th, 2020. He was the son of Sverre Sorensen, born in Norway in 1912, and Harriette Arthur Dyer Sorensen, born in Freehold in 1915. He was the first grandson on both sides so ended up with the family nickname of King. The "Arthur" came from Harriette's father, Arthur Dyer, and the "Holmes" came from Harriette's brother, Holmes Murphy Dyer, and from Obediah Homes, after whom Holmdel is named.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Leigh, and by their 3 daughters: Jenny, Eliza and Meredith. The daughters provided them with 7 grandchildren: Sophie, Ellis, Spencer, Arden, Sebastian, Jasko Arthur, and Rosie Elizabeth. He is also survived by his sisters: Sandra Henning and Alicia Robertson.



King attended Rumson Country Day School, founded by his cousin, Harriet Clarke, and her husband, Harold. He went to Middlesex School in Concord, Massachusetts and was valedictorian of his class of 1959. King graduated from Williams College and NYU Law School. He worked in Atlantic Highlands for 45 years.



He liked sports in general, and crew in particular, rowing out of Navesink River Rowing in Red Bank. His favorite race was the Head of the Charles in Boston, but he also raced on the Schuylkill, Housatonic, and Connecticut Rivers.



A mountain climber, he climbed Aconcagua (22, 841'), Mt.Blanc (15,774'), Kilimanjaro (19,341'), Cotopazi (19,300'), Chimborazo (20,500'), Mt.Ranier (14,400') and, with the entire family, Blue Mountain in Jamaica (7,602'). With Leigh, he also trekked to Annapurna base camp in western Nepal (in 1970, the third group ever); to Gokyo Ri (18,000') in eastern Nepal (2018), and to the pinnacles on the north side of Everest in Tibet (1983).



King also went in the other direction, bungee-jumping 110 meters from the Victoria Falls bridge in Zimbabwe.



He sailed, skied, and played tennis. He was a member and former secretary of North Shrewsbury Ice Boat & Yacht Club. He also belonged to the Seabright Beach Club, The Seabright Lawn Tennis and Cricket Club, and the New York Yacht Club. He was a beekeeper, and liked extracting sweet honey and giving it to friends. He was known for his enthusiasm for life and big heart.



His family and friends gave him a sunrise send-off on the beach on August 28th. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Monmouth Historical Association. The Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, was entrusted with the arrangements.









