Arthur Torgersen
Manasquan - Arthur Torgersen died at home surrounded by loved ones on August 6, 2020, his 93rd birthday. Born on the island of Eigeroy near the town of Egersund, Norway, he grew up fishing with his father and brother. He came to the US at 19 via Chicago, working on the railroad and as a carpenter. He was drafted into the US Army and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany for 2 years. After discharge, Arthur proudly became a US citizen. His love of the sea brought him to Point Pleasant, where he returned to commercial fishing at the Fishermen's Co-op. He owned and captained two fishing vessels named after his daughters, the Linda from 1963 to 1974, and then the Nancy until retirement in 1988. He was known and respected in the industry for his ability and drive, as well as his great spirit and humor.
Arthur met his future wife Ellen, also from Egersund, Norway, at a Sons of Norway dance in Brooklyn and they were married in 1959. He built his house in Wall Township, where they happily raised their family. After Ellen's death in 1998, Arthur was fortunate to find love again with Roberta Kristensen, a widow and family friend, and they have been a happy couple for 20 years. Arthur was a charter member of the Sons of Norway Point Pleasant Lodge and a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Manasquan.
Arthur lived life to the fullest with zest and a positive attitude. He was a wonderful story-teller. He stayed active in retirement by walking and biking which he continued into his 90s. He loved people, nature, boating, traveling, and daily walks where he talked to everyone he met. No one was a stranger. Above all else, he loved his family.
Arthur is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Ellen. He is survived by Roberta, his daughters, Linda Clayton in Wall Township, and Nancy (Dan) Williams in Leesburg Virginia, his son Erik in Mt Olive, NJ, his grandchildren, Kristin Sembler, Kelsey Clayton, Kimberly Williams, and Jacob Clayton, his great-grandson, Benjamin, and many nieces and nephews who loved him as much as he loved them.
Due to the pandemic, visitation will be held online Friday, August 14, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Please go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B4DADA828A4F49-torgersen1
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to hospice in Arthur's memory at Angelic Health, 8025 Black Horse Pike, West Atlantic City, NJ 08232.
