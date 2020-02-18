|
Arthur Unkefer
Waretown - Arthur J Unkefer, age 78 of Waretown passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home. Arthur was born in Canton, Ohio and was formerly of Tuckerton, NJ before moving to Waretown in the 90's. he was a New Jersey State Trooper for 26 years before retiring in 1994. Arthur was also a self-employed boat hauler and drove an eighteen-wheeler. He was a Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam war, and a member of the Lacey Elks Lodge #2518.
Arthur was predeceased by his brother John. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Patricia, his two children Arthur (Artie) Jr. and Jodi, his two step sons Guy and Todd, and nine grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Charlotte and brother Dave.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1 until time of remembrance at 2:45 pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 in Mr. Unkefer's memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020