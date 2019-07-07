|
Arthur W Vespignani
Manchester - Arthur W. Vespignani, 75, of Manchester died suddenly at home on Friday, July 5, 2019. He would have been 76 on July 24th. Born in Jersey City he resided in Parsippany for 43 years before moving to Manchester in 2011. After earning his BA in History from St. Peter's College, Jersey City, he graduated from Fordham University School of Law with a Juris Doctorate. He worked for the Parsippany Twp Municipal Authority as the Director of Municipal Utilities for many years before retiring in 2006. He has held various positions in government and clubs, most notably President of the Parsippany Town Council, Member of the New Jersey Youth Soccer Hall of Fame, and President of the Board of Trustees for River Pointe where he lived. He was a lifelong avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. Surviving are his beloved wife Karen of 50 years and by the lights of his life, his sons, Arthur W. Vespignani, Jr., 44, and his wife Kathleen and Dr. Joseph P. Vespignani, 40, and his wife Loredana, as well as his grandsons, Vincent M. Vespignani, 13, Michael J. Vespignani, 11, and Santino P. Vespignani, 4 months. He is also survived by his sister, Mrs. Rob Bond (nee Theresa Vespignani), and his nieces, Kelly and Molly Bond. He was predeceased by his father, Dr. Pasquale M. Vespignani and his mother, Mrs. Pasquale M. Vespignani (nee Mary Eileen Doyle), whose company he is enjoying once again. Visitation is Wednesday 3-7 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Thursday 10 AM at St John's Church, Lakehurst with a private cremation to follow. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website atwww.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record & Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019