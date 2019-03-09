|
Arthur Wagner
Jackson - Arthur Wagner, 82, of Jackson passed away at home surrounded by his family on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born and raised in Adelphia and settled in Jackson in 1967. Arthur worked as an operating engineer for Local 825 in Springfield for over 25 years. He proudly served in the United States Army and was a member of the Turkey Swamp Rod and Gun Club. Arthur had a passion for farming and loved his tractors. He enjoyed hunting, NASCAR, and spending time at the Freehold Raceway. Most of all, Arthur loved being with his family.
Arthur was predeceased by his wife, Joan "Bunny" Wagner in 2012 and sons, Richard Wagner in 1982 and Ricky Wagner in 2004. He is survived by his two daughters, Victoria Colagrasso of Whiting and Valorie Cattonar and her husband, Robert of Whiting; two granddaughters, Michelle Cattonar and her partner, David Koenigstein of Toms River, and Ashley Fedroff and her husband, Kyle of Whiting; great granddaughter, Skylar Carp of Toms River; and brother, William Wagner of Freehold.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his 10:00 AM funeral service on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Adelphia Cemetery, Howell. For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made in Arthur's name to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit
www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 9, 2019