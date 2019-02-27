|
|
Arthur Wray Ingram
Brick - Arthur Wray Ingram, 92, of Brick, NJ, passed away peacefully at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, NJ, on February 18, 2019. Known as "Wray", he lived his life with honor, integrity, love of his family and kindness in his soul.
Wray was born in Englewood, NJ, to the late Arthur and Madeline (Akins) Ingram. He grew up in Norwood, NJ and Marlboro, NJ. After graduating Matawan High School, he proudly served in WWII in the Army Air Corps. Wray married his high school sweetheart, Claire Deats, of Matawan, NJ, and they had a wonderful 52-year marriage.
After 28 years, Wray retired from DuPont de Nemours in Parlin as a Purchasing Manager. He was a Free Mason for 60+ years, coached Matawan Little League Baseball and sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and served as a Certified Lay Speaker at church. Wray and Claire were long-time members of Matawan United Methodist Church and later St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Toms River.
His beloved wife, Claire, died in 1999 and his loving son, Michael, died in 2015. Wray is survived by his eldest son, Richard Ingram, his wife, Holly, their son, Fred, his wife, Allison, and their daughter, Robyn, her husband, Nate Bishop, and their daughters, Arabella and Bonnie. He is also survived by Michael's wife Vivian, their eldest daughter, Christina, her husband, Robert Gould, their sons, Alexander and Cameron, and their youngest daughter, Janine, her husband, Shaun Hatton, and their daughters, Layla and Olivia. Also, Wray is survived by his youngest son, Thomas Ingram, his wife, Debora, their daughter, Julianne, and their son, Connor.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019, at Noon at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, located at 1528 Church Road in Toms River, NJ. A repast will follow.
For bereavement donations, please consider The Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation at www. pkdcure.org.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 27, 2019