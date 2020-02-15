Services
Arturo Bin Obituary
Arturo Bin

Brick - Arturo Bin, 98, passed away peacefully at home on February 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Treviso, Italy and came to America where he resided in Newark. He later moved to Brick in 2001.

He was a loving husband, uncle, and great uncle. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his dogs and cats. He also enjoyed hunting, gardening, and fishing. Mr. Bin was predeceased by his loving wife, Carmella (Scalabrino) Bin in 2013. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Maria Arcoleo; his niece, Roberta Cifelli and her husband, Anthony Cifelli Jr.; as well as many other nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Visitation is Monday, February 17, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A Prayer Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18th in the Funeral Home. Following, there will be a procession to Glendale Cemetery in Bloomfield for the burial. For more information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
