Asela E. Gejo
Tinton Falls - Asela Gejo, age 92, passed away from Coronavirus peacefully on April 27, 2020 at the Chelsea of Tinton Falls, where she resided since 2013 after suffering a stroke. Asela was born and raised in Cuba. She and her husband, Ariel, were blessed with 4 children and came to America in 1962 to escape communism. Two months after arriving in Miami, the Asbury Park Presbyterian Church sponsored the family to relocate in New Jersey on the 4th "Freedom Flight" taking Cubans from crowded Miami to other cities. This was the first Flight to New Jersey. Asela was a teacher in Cuba for 18 years and she was a proud teacher's aide in Bond Street school in Asbury Park until she retired.
Asela was predeceased by her loving parents Acela and Daniel Rodriguez; her brothers Daniel and Juan Francisco; her husband Ariel; and her son Ariel Jr.; as well as two sons-in-law Charles "Buddy" Tetti and Daniel W. Anderson, Jr.
Asela was blessed with her surviving daughters: Mirta Anderson, Alicia Hartmann and her husband Bill, and Glady Falco and her husband Joey; 9 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her two sisters: the oldest is Aida, and the youngest is Arely, both from Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Raised Presbyterian all her life, Asela peacefully welcomed life in her eternal home alongside her creator. She solidly believed John 3:16 "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." Asela was a model of a person, she was a happy and loving lady, adored by all who knew her. Her passions were her Bible, her family, reading, movies, sewing, and going to the beach. She was an excellent cook though she hated the task. She cherished her time with her family, and enjoyed all children.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020