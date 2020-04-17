|
Astrid Bridge
Ocean Grove - Astrid Bridge passed into eternal rest peacefully at the age of 98 on April 14, 2020 at Manor By The Sea in Ocean Grove New Jersey with her family by her side. She died from complications of old age.Born Astrid Linnea Carlson September 28, 1921 to Helga (Peterson) Carlson and Julius Bertil Carlson in Newark, New Jersey she grew up in Belleville, New Jersey. She had two sisters, Charlotte Bedford (Kenny)and Dagmar Anderson (Robert) who both predeceased her. She graduated from Belleville High School in 1939. Following graduation she was employed by Mutual Benefit Life Insurance Company in Newark, New Jersey. She was a graduate of Newark Art Academy with a degree as an Illustrator in 1943. On August 23, 1944 she married Frank H Bridge. Frank was an air radioman in the Navy. He was returning from action in the Central Pacific and going to begin Flight School in Athens, Georgia. They were married during his ten day leave. They were married for 68 years until his death in 2013. In 1951 they moved from Belleville to High Crest Lake in West Milford, New Jersey where they resided for 18 years. From 1963 to 1968 she owned and operated The Cloth Cottage, a fabric and knitting store in Newfoundland, New Jersey. In 1969 the family relocated to Ocean Grove, New Jersey where they have have lived for 50 years. In Ocean Grove they were members of St Paul's Church. She was a member and President of the Neptune Women's Club. She leaves four daughters, Karen Eastin ( the late Gary Eastin), Ocean Grove, New Jersey; Lynn Noland (Glenn Noland) , Marlborough, Massachusetts; Barbara Braun ( Richard Braun), Manchester, New Jersey; Suzanne Remski (Michael Remski) Merrimack, New Hampshire. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Robert Eastin ( Elizabeth) of Ocean Grove Hardware; Linnea Fechter ( Avram), Aldie, Virginia; Richard Noland (Emily), Westborough, Massachusetts; David Noland (Katherine), Lunenburg, Massachusetts; Christine Orlofske (Neil), Jersey City, New Jersey; Carol Noland, Belmar, New Jersey; Andrew Noland (Emily), Ocean Grove New Jersey. Lastly, her seven loving great- grandchildren, Garrett Eastin, Thomas Eastin, Alana Fechter, Evan Fechter, Sophia Noland, Arianna Noland, Phoebe Noland. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her everlasting gift to us was her love of family, her good nature, her kindness and never ending love. Funeral services will be private because of the Corona Virus Pandemic. Entombment will be in Monmouth Memorial Park. When this terrible disease is contained we will hold a Celebration of Life In her memory. Rest In Peace dear mother. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Monmouth County SPCA, Manor by the Sea, or Meridian Hospice, would be appreciated. The Ocean Grove Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
