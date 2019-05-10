|
Athanasia Susan Bourlokas
Tinton Falls - Athanasia (Susan) Bourlokas passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She is survived by her loving son John Bourlokas and his wife Bette and their three sons, Christopher, Daniel and Alex of Ocean Township, New Jersey; her daughter Beth Keefer and fiancé Bobby Woodruff and their sons Ethan and Grayson of Dover, Pennsylvania. Susan is survived by her two loving sisters, Katerina Kokkinias of Asbury Park and Despina Kapetanakis and her husband Dimitrios of Freehold, New Jersey. Susan leaves behind her beloved nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Visitation will be Friday, May 10th at Bongarzone Funeral Home in Tinton Falls from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on
Saturday, May 11th at 9:00 am at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean Township. The family has requested that everyone go directly to church on Saturday. For online condolences and directions please visit her memorial website at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 10, 2019