Services
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Ocean Township, NJ
Athanasia Susan Bourlokas Obituary
Athanasia Susan Bourlokas

Tinton Falls - Athanasia (Susan) Bourlokas passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She is survived by her loving son John Bourlokas and his wife Bette and their three sons, Christopher, Daniel and Alex of Ocean Township, New Jersey; her daughter Beth Keefer and fiancé Bobby Woodruff and their sons Ethan and Grayson of Dover, Pennsylvania. Susan is survived by her two loving sisters, Katerina Kokkinias of Asbury Park and Despina Kapetanakis and her husband Dimitrios of Freehold, New Jersey. Susan leaves behind her beloved nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.

Visitation will be Friday, May 10th at Bongarzone Funeral Home in Tinton Falls from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on

Saturday, May 11th at 9:00 am at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean Township. The family has requested that everyone go directly to church on Saturday. For online condolences and directions please visit her memorial website at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 10, 2019
