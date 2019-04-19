|
Attilio Palumbo
Ocean Township - Attilio Palumbo, 78, of Ocean Township, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
He was born in Monte di Procida, Italy and came to Brooklyn, NY in the early 1960's. He lived in West Long Branch before moving to Ocean Township.
He was the owner of Palumbo's Restaurants and Attilio's Pizza throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania & Delaware.
He was predeceased by his parents, Domenico and Emanuela Palumbo.
Surviving are his wife, Valerie; son, Domenick Palumbo; daughter, Emanuela Palumbo and 2 grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 2-4 & 6-9 pm Tuesday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am Wednesday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Asbury Park. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 19, 2019