1/
Audrey Elaine Shanley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Elaine Shanley

West Long Branch - Audrey Elaine Shanley, 76, of West Long Branch passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. She was born and raised in Jersey City Heights, moved to Long Branch in 1992, and settled to West Long Branch in 2014. Audrey was an avid reader, who would frequently visit the Long Branch Public Library. She loved animals, had a green thumb, and loved to garden. Above all, she was a devoted family woman who was passionate about spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Shanley; mother, Rosemary Paradise; canine companions, Heidi the Yellow Lab, Jessica the German Shephard, and Tuffy the German Shephard, and Snow the Poodle. Audrey is survived by her children, Thomas Shanley, Jr. and his wife, Marilyn of Blairstown, NJ, Kevin Shanley and his wife, Colleen of Howell, NJ, and Bridgette Burtt and her husband, Brian of Ocean, NJ; grandchildren, Courtney Shanley, Allison Shanley, James Shanley, Olivia Shanley, Alex Shanley, and Joshua Burtt; and faithful canine companion, Rosie.

All arrangements are private and under the direction of the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. For those who desire, memorial contributions in Audrey's name may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724. For information or to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved