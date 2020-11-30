Audrey Elaine Shanley
West Long Branch - Audrey Elaine Shanley, 76, of West Long Branch passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. She was born and raised in Jersey City Heights, moved to Long Branch in 1992, and settled to West Long Branch in 2014. Audrey was an avid reader, who would frequently visit the Long Branch Public Library. She loved animals, had a green thumb, and loved to garden. Above all, she was a devoted family woman who was passionate about spending time with her family.
She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Shanley; mother, Rosemary Paradise; canine companions, Heidi the Yellow Lab, Jessica the German Shephard, and Tuffy the German Shephard, and Snow the Poodle. Audrey is survived by her children, Thomas Shanley, Jr. and his wife, Marilyn of Blairstown, NJ, Kevin Shanley and his wife, Colleen of Howell, NJ, and Bridgette Burtt and her husband, Brian of Ocean, NJ; grandchildren, Courtney Shanley, Allison Shanley, James Shanley, Olivia Shanley, Alex Shanley, and Joshua Burtt; and faithful canine companion, Rosie.
All arrangements are private and under the direction of the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. For those who desire, memorial contributions in Audrey's name may be made to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724. For information or to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com