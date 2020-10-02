1/
Audrey Green
Audrey Green

Whiting, NJ - Audrey H. Green, 90, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ. She was born in Kearny, NJ and lived in Trenton and Largo, FL before moving to Whiting.

Audrey was involved in the following organizations: Past President of Board of Directors at Cedar Glen Lakes, library volunteer, Cedar Glen Lakes Garden Club, Security Patrol, Cedar Chips, Order of the Eastern Star & Secretary's Association. She worked for the Girl Scout Council, was an executive secretary to president of Homosote and lastly as an executive secretary of Jacobs' Group in Oldsmar, FL.

Audrey is predeceased by her first husband, William Stephens; her husband, Philip Green and her sister Lois Miller. She is survived by her daughter Catherine (James) Forlines of Southampton, NJ; her son John F. Stephens of Boone, CO; a granddaughter, Samantha Forlines; two step-sons, Paul (Rose) Green of Rome, NY; Philip "Mark" (Nancy) Green of Atkinson, NH; 7 step-grandchildren and various nieces & nephews.

Visitation will be held at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Road, Whiting, NJ on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4-8pm with a funeral service beginning at 7:15pm. Everyone is required to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions (face masks & social distancing). To send an on-line condolence please visit our website at Andersoncampbellwhiting.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
115 Lacey Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
7323505700
