Audrey K. Painter



Toms River - Audrey K. Painter, 82, of Toms River, NJ, passed away suddenly on August 7, 2020, after a stroke. She was born and grew up in Lancaster, PA. Audrey retired as bookkeeper and office manager from Cedar Glen West in Manchester, NJ. Her main passions in life were her grandchildren followed by her love of gardening and travel. Audrey was an avid reader and an active volunteer at Providence House of Ocean County, NJ. The most important thing in her life was her family and she will be dearly missed for the joy she brought into their lives. Audrey is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 65 years Robert W. Painter and her sons Keith Painter and wife Suzanne and Kirk Painter and wife Ann. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Christopher Wirth and wife Meghan, Kimberly Santicerma and husband Matt, and Michael Painter; and one great-grandchild Declan.



Services are private and under the direction of Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Presbyterian Church of Toms River, 1070 Hooper Ave., Toms River, NJ 08753 in Audrey's name would be appreciated.









