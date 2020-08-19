Audrey L. Johnson-Reedel
Manahawkin - Audrey L. Johnson-Reedel, 63, of Manahawkin, NJ, loving wife and mother passed away on August 17, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Christian Reedel, her five sons, Richard, David, Keith, Kenneth and Christian Reedel Jr., her daughter, Cheryl Farquhar, her two brothers, David and Charles Johnson, her sister, Bobbie Jo Johnson, her twenty-one grand-children, and her seven great grand-children. Visiting hours will be Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 12pm to 6pm, with an outdoor funeral service, 6pm at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Road, Manahawkin. The service at 6pm will be broadcast on Facebook live. Cremation is private. Due to COVID-19 the funeral home is operating at 25% occupancy capacity. Staff will assist with the number of visitors allowed in the building at a time. Please note that social distancing and facemasks are required at all times for attendance. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston, NJ at www.rwjbh.org/saint-barnabas-medical-center/giving