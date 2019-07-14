|
Audrey Lewis
Barnegat - Audrey Janet Lewis, age 85, of Barnegat died on Friday July 12th, 2019 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin. Audrey was born in and lived her entire life in Barnegat. She worked at JCP&L as a Maintenance Supervisor until her retirement. Audrey is survived by her very close friends.
Ms. Lewis was predeceased by her brother John V. Lewis, and sisters Corinne Lewis, Venona (Nona) Lewis and Emily Carter.
A Viewing will be held on Thursday July 18th, 2019 from 10am until the time of the service at 11am at Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 335 South Main Street, Barnegat. Interment will follow in Barnegat Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Beach Haven Times & Asbury Park Press from July 14 to July 18, 2019