|
|
Audrey M. Crane
Point Pleasant - Audrey M. Crane, 96, of Point Pleasant died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. She was six days shy of her 97th birthday. Born and raised in Fords, NJ, she moved to Point Pleasant in 1952. Audrey was both bookkeeper and secretary to engineers Harry Uhden & Frank Z. Sindlinger in Point Pleasant Beach for over thirty years, retiring thirty-four years ago. In her younger days she was an active member of the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church, involved in Circle Six and the Women's Association. She was also a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, The Women's Club of Point Pleasant, several bridge clubs and the Cub & Girl Scouts with her children.
She was pre-deceased by her daughter Robin in 1976, her parents Edward and Meta Miljes, her sister Edith Elek, and her dear friend Cliff Glassen, along with many relatives and friends.
Surviving are her son Edward, daughter Nancy, grandson Sean Fleming and his fiancé Ashley DeKany. Also surviving are her great-granddaughter Teagan, nephews Bernard Christensen of Australia and Jeffrey Elek of CT, and niece Leta Jacobson of PA, and their families.
All arrangements were handled privately through Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.vanhisecallagan.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019