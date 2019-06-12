|
Audrey Makely
Red Bank - Audrey Makely, 88, of Middletown, NJ, died on June 10, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY. Audrey worked for Telephone Company in New York City, until her marriage to Joseph G. Makely, her husband of 40 years, until his death in 1998. She was a parishioner of St. James RC Church, in Red Bank.
Surviving are her sons, Gregory P. Makely (married to Leslie Anne Makely), of Long Branch, Joseph M. Makely, of Eatontown, Kurt Makely, of Middletown, daughter, Patricia Laue (married to Robert Laue) of Hazlet; grandchildren Abigail Pomerantz (married to Eric Pomerantz), of Old Bridge, Jeremy Makely (married to Amanda Makely), of Knoxville, TN, Graham Makely (married to Megan Makely) of Knoxville, TN, and Jacob Makely, of Atlantic Highlands, great grandchildren Owen Pomerantz, of Old Bridge, Dylan Pomerantz, of Old Bridge, Renton Makely, of Knoxville TN, Arlo Makely, of Knoxville, TN, and Posie Makely, of Knoxville, TN.
Audrey was preceded in death by father Peter Burns, mother Anna Burns, and sister Dorothy Burns.
Audrey loved bird watching, sewing, knitting, crafts, and watching NY Mets baseball, Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grand children and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for 8:30 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10 am at St. James RC Church, Broad St., Red Bank. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, please consider paying it forward, in love.
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 12, 2019