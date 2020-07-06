Audrey Riggillo
Allenhurst - Audrey E. Riggillo, 91, of Allenhurst passed away peacefully at home on Thursday July 2nd surrounded by her loving family. Born in New Brunswick, she grew up in her beloved Keyport and was a graduate of Keyport High School where she displayed a natural gift for the art world. She graduated from the Traphagen School of Design in New York City and continued on with her advanced studies at The City College of New York.
Audrey always lived her life with a sense of fashion, flair and style. She became an accomplished shoe designer and interior decorator. She designed shoes for Baby Calf Distributors in New York City and later became an interior design consultant for Siperstein's Paint & Decorating Center in Middletown, N.J. Additionally, she worked as a credit manager at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, N.J.
Audrey is predeceased by brother Frank and sister Diana Seabury. She is survived by her sister Yvonne Boice and husband Alfred Zucaro of Boca Raton, Fl.; daughter Jean Beegle and son-in-law William of Allenhurst; son Karl Jurman and wife Mary of Spring Lake and son David Jurman of Guttenberg. She is also survived by grandson William Beegle and wife Kelly of Asbury Park; grandson Matthew Beegle and wife Adele of Neptune Township; grandson David Beegle and wife Colleen including great grandson Michael of Hoboken and grandson Daniel Beegle of Allenhurst along with nieces, nephews, and cousins who adoringly loved their Aunt Audrey.
Among her interests she enjoyed her annual trips to the Metropolitan Museum of Art to see the masters of French Impressionism, classic movies, and antiquing. Her life's motto was "Every day try to do something nice for someone else" inspiring all of us to summon our "Better Angels" to always be a kind and thoughtful person. She made friends wherever she went and made everyone feel special.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Keyport Historical Society, 34 Main St., Keyport, NJ 07735, www.keyporthistoricalsociety.com
