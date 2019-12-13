|
Audrey (Robinson) Semple
Shrewsbury - Audrey (Robinson) Semple, age 84, of Shrewsbury, NJ, died Thursday, December 12. Audrey was born on October 20, 1935 in Bridgeton, NJ to the late William and Pauline Robinson. She was a devoted wife to her husband of 62 years, Barry Semple, and sister to the late Joan Seabrook (Robinson) and William Robinson. Audrey was the matriarch of her family. A graduate of Bridgeton High School, Audrey married Barry, her sixth grade sweetheart, in 1957.
Audrey was deeply loved by her family and her community. While raising a family she served as the Deputy Borough Clerk and as the Borough Clerk for Shrewsbury for 17 years. She was very involved with the Presbyterian Church in Shrewsbury, where she was a deacon for many years. Her passions were playing tennis, cooking, gardening, cheering for the Yankees and teaching those around her to appreciate the natural beauty of every plant and flower. Her joy was her children, John, Elizabeth, Bruce and Katherine and their children Margaret, Jane, Andrew, Anne, Matthew, Eva, Leo, Hannah and Eleanor.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 18th at 11 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church at Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Presbyterian Church at Shrewsbury, 352 Sycamore Ave, Shrewsbury NJ 07702. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019