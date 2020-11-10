Augustus "Gus" Maggio
Oakhurst - Augustus "Gus" Maggio, 16, a lifelong resident of Oakhurst, Ocean Township, transitioned from this life on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Augustus was a junior at Ocean Township High School and was a catcher on the Traveling Bombers Baseball Team. He served as second president of his Sophomore Class. He also was a young apprentice at Pat Maggio & Son Electric Company. He was a communicant of St. Anselm's Roman Catholic Church in Wayside. Augustus was an aspiring chef who loved to watch Jeopardy and spend time with his siblings. He was an avid Yankees fan and loved the outdoors before he got sick. Augustus fought a 4 year battle with brain cancer but always with a smile and compassion. He taught us inspiration, tenderness and forgiveness during his brief time with us.
Augustus was predeceased by his grandparents, John and Freda Polonio; uncle, John Polonio and aunt, Suzanne Polonio.
Surviving are his parents, Anthony and Natalie Maggio; brother, Pasquale Maggio; sisters, Adria and Serena Maggio; grandparents, Pasquale and Mimma Maggio; aunts and uncles, Christina and Peter Pojero, Sonya Polonio, Rosanna and Dana Higgins and Gina and Robert LeFurge and many cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 1-3 & 5-7 pm Friday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 11 am at St. Anselm's Church, 1028 Wayside Road, Wayside. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Mya Lin Terry Foundation, 1637 Finderne Street, Oakhurst, NJ 07755. The Maggio family would like visitors to observe social distancing and face coverings must be worn. Visitors are asked to greet the Maggio family and exit the funeral home so that others may also visit. There is a limit as to the number of people allowed in the funeral home during visiting hours. Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com
