Austen P. Hunter Obituary
Lakehurst - Austen P. Hunter (Auggie), 19, of Lakehurst passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. Born in Toms River, he lived in Jackson before moving to Lakehurst. Austen was an avid reader and loved to draw. He enjoyed bonfires and fishing with his friends. Austen was predeceased by his paternal grandmother Charlene Hunter and maternal grandfather Joseph Giummarra. Austen is survived by his mother Kristen Giummarra of Forked River, his father and step-mother Jason & Michelle Hunter of Lakehurst, 4 brothers Dylan & Logan Hunter of Lakehurst, David Jamison and Finn Hunter of Forked River, 1 sister Destiny Rubin of Forked River, his paternal great-grandmother Earlene Hunter of Washington, PA, his paternal grandfather David Lee Hunter of Lakehurst, his maternal grandmother Barbara Jacobus of FL, many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family & friends. Visitation 2-4 & 7-9pm Thursday, February 6, 2020 at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation toward his funeral expenses.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -