Austin Joseph Francis Furey
Austin Joseph Francis Furey left this world for another on October 9th, surrounded by his extended, loving family.
Born July 24th, 1939 to Austin & Margaret (Micky) Furey in the Bronx, he was raised in Bayside, Queens & Highlands, NJ. Austin was pre~deceased by his parents, his brothers John & Daniel & his beloved nephew, Daniel O'Neil.
Austin was a gifted artist, car enthusiast, voracious reader & arm chair historian, talented wood worker & dabbler in classical guitar. He never stopped learning.
He was, above all, kind. Thoughtful & honest, himself always, with a side of Irish mischief. Austie left a beautiful legacy in his 3 daughters, Colleen, Danielle, and Sabrina, who were his pride and joy.
Austin spent summers in Highlands for many years in the house his Father built on Central Avenue. He met Sandy one summer; they married 6 months later. After raising their family in Middletown, they retired to Oriental, NC where they enjoyed boating & waterfront living.
Austin was a proud member of the International Longshoremen's Union, Local 1730. He began his career with Lily Tulip in Holmdel at the age of 18 and was there the day they closed the doors. He later retired from Sabin Robbins.
He is survived by Sandra (nee Tyrrell,) his dear wife of 57 years & the mother of his daughters: Colleen & Michael Flynn, Danielle Furey, Sabrina & Charlie McCague. Adored grandchildren Michael, Rebecca (Ryan) & Cullen Flynn. His sister Marguerite (Sissy) & William (Gipper) O'Neil, brothers Robert (Janet) Furey & Kenneth (Mary Ellen) Furey. His Brother in law Thomas Tyrrell (Mary
Ellen.) Cherished nieces & nephews Ricky, Billy, Patrick, Elizabeth, Priscilla, Sharon, Robby, Shannon, Tonya, Tara, Meredith & their spouses & children. His bonus grandkids Aoife, Aidan & Grainne.
Austin died how he lived: Sweet, funny & sentimental. He never lost his New York City accent, which which was music to our ears.
Friends are welcome to call on Sunday from 2~5 pm at Posten-McGinley Funeral Home, 59 E. Lincoln Ave., Atlantic Highlands NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019